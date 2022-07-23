In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
sin 𝜋/4 - cos 𝜋/4
In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
sin 𝜋/4 - cos 𝜋/4
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.
6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.
sec 11𝜋/6
Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
<IMAGE>
tan 𝜋/3
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
sin 3𝜋/2