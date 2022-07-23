Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 12
Chapter 1, Problem 12

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
Unit circle with coordinates and angles for trigonometric functions in trigonometry.
In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page. csc 4𝜋/3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the angle given: \(t = \frac{4\pi}{3}\). Locate this angle on the unit circle diagram.
Find the coordinates corresponding to \(t = \frac{4\pi}{3}\) on the unit circle. From the image, the coordinates are \(\left(-\frac{1}{2}, -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\right)\).
Recall that for any angle \(t\) on the unit circle, \(\sin t\) is the y-coordinate of the point. So, \(\sin \frac{4\pi}{3} = -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
The cosecant function is the reciprocal of sine, so \(\csc t = \frac{1}{\sin t}\). Therefore, \(\csc \frac{4\pi}{3} = \frac{1}{\sin \frac{4\pi}{3}}\).
Substitute the sine value into the reciprocal to express \(\csc \frac{4\pi}{3}\) as \(\csc \frac{4\pi}{3} = \frac{1}{-\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}}\). Simplify this expression to get the final form.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Coordinates

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Each point on the circle corresponds to an angle t (in radians) measured from the positive x-axis. The coordinates (x, y) of each point represent the cosine and sine of the angle t, respectively.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Functions and Their Values

Trigonometric functions such as sine, cosine, and cosecant are defined based on the coordinates of points on the unit circle. For an angle t, sin(t) = y, cos(t) = x, and csc(t) = 1/sin(t). Understanding these relationships allows calculation of function values using the unit circle coordinates.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Evaluating Cosecant Function

The cosecant function, csc(t), is the reciprocal of sine: csc(t) = 1/sin(t). To find csc(4π/3), first identify the sine value at 4π/3 from the unit circle coordinates, then take its reciprocal. If sin(t) = 0, csc(t) is undefined.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 1 meter Arc Length, s: 600 centimeters

585
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.

6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

<IMAGE>


In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.

sec 11𝜋/6

413
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋.6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

In Exercises 11–18, continue to refer to the figure at the bottom of the previous page.sec 5𝜋/3
1286
views
Textbook Question

Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.


<IMAGE>


tan 𝜋/3

425
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, evaluate the trigonometric function at the quadrantal angle, or state that the expression is undefined. csc 𝜋

578
views
Textbook Question

Use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.


<IMAGE>


csc 45°

504
views