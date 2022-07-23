In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(2𝜋/3)
In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cos 12° sin 78° + cos 78° sin 12°
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Key Concepts
Sum of Angles Identity for Sine
Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions
Angle Complementarity in Trigonometry
In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (-4, 3)
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
120°
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 395°
In Exercises 71–74, find the length of the arc on a circle of radius r intercepted by a central angle θ. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 12 inches Central Angle, θ: θ = 45°
In Exercises 61–86, use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cot(7𝜋/4)