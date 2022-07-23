Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cos 12° sin 78° + cos 78° sin 12°
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In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cos 12° sin 78° + cos 78° sin 12°
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -760°
In Exercises 63–68, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan(𝜋/3)/2 - 1/sec(𝜋/6)
In Exercises 35–60, find the reference angle for each angle. 17𝜋 / 6
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 395°
In Exercises 71–74, find the length of the arc on a circle of radius r intercepted by a central angle θ. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 12 inches Central Angle, θ: θ = 45°