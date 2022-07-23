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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 8
Chapter 1, Problem 8

In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position. 5𝜋 6

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an angle in standard position is drawn with its vertex at the origin of the coordinate plane, its initial side along the positive x-axis, and the angle measured counterclockwise for positive angles.
Identify the given angle: \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\). This is a radian measure, so recall that \(\pi\) radians equals 180 degrees.
Convert the angle to degrees if it helps visualization: multiply by \(\frac{180}{\pi}\) to get \(\frac{5\pi}{6} \times \frac{180}{\pi} = 150^\circ\).
Draw the initial side along the positive x-axis. From there, measure an angle of 150 degrees counterclockwise to locate the terminal side of the angle.
Mark the terminal side of the angle in the second quadrant, since 150 degrees is between 90 and 180 degrees, and label the angle as \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\) radians.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Position of an Angle

An angle is in standard position when its vertex is at the origin of the coordinate plane, its initial side lies along the positive x-axis, and the angle is measured by rotating the initial side to the terminal side. Understanding this helps in accurately drawing and interpreting angles.
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Drawing Angles in Standard Position

Radian Measure

Radian measure expresses angles based on the radius of a circle, where 2π radians equal 360 degrees. Knowing how to convert and interpret radians, such as 5π/6, is essential for drawing angles and solving trigonometric problems.
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Converting between Degrees & Radians

Unit Circle and Reference Angles

The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric functions. Reference angles help determine the position of an angle's terminal side by relating it to a known acute angle, facilitating accurate drawing and analysis.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 10 inches Arc Length, s: 40 inches

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. - 5𝜋 6

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Textbook Question

The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of


0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋


Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

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cos 5𝜋/6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

cos 2𝜋/3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 6 yards Arc Length, s: 8 yards

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (-1, -3)

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