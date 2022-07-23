In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 10 inches Arc Length, s: 40 inches
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 1, Problem 7
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
<IMAGE>
cos 5𝜋/6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that on the unit circle, the coordinates of a point corresponding to an angle \(t\) are given by \((\cos t, \sin t)\).
Identify the angle \(t = \frac{5\pi}{6}\) on the unit circle. This angle is located in the second quadrant, where cosine values are negative and sine values are positive.
Use the known exact coordinates for \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\). Since the circle is divided into twelve equal arcs of \(\frac{\pi}{6}\) each, the coordinates at \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\) correspond to the point \(\left(-\cos \frac{\pi}{6}, \sin \frac{\pi}{6}\right)\).
Recall the exact values: \(\cos \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\) and \(\sin \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{1}{2}\). Substitute these into the coordinates to get \(\left(-\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}, \frac{1}{2}\right)\).
Since cosine corresponds to the x-coordinate on the unit circle, the value of \(\cos \frac{5\pi}{6}\) is the x-coordinate of this point, which is \(-\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle and Radian Measure
The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles on the unit circle are often measured in radians, where 2π radians correspond to a full rotation of 360°. Dividing the circle into twelve equal arcs means each arc measures π/6 radians, providing standard angle measures for evaluating trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Coordinates on the Unit Circle and Trigonometric Functions
Each point on the unit circle corresponds to an angle t and has coordinates (x, y), where x = cos(t) and y = sin(t). These coordinates allow direct evaluation of sine and cosine values for given angles. For example, cos(5π/6) is the x-coordinate of the point at angle 5π/6 on the unit circle.
Recommended video:
6:34
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle
Domain and Undefined Values of Trigonometric Functions
While sine and cosine are defined for all real numbers, some trigonometric functions like tangent, cotangent, secant, and cosecant can be undefined at certain angles where their denominators are zero. Understanding when a function is undefined is crucial for correctly interpreting values from the unit circle.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1042
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position. 5𝜋 6
771
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. - 5𝜋 6
557
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined. sin 𝜋/3
789
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋/2
742
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (5, -5)
509
views