In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position. 5𝜋 6
In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 10 inches Arc Length, s: 40 inches
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Key Concepts
Radian Measure of an Angle
Relationship Between Arc Length, Radius, and Central Angle
Units and Conversion in Trigonometry
In Exercises 5–7, convert each angle in radians to degrees. - 5𝜋 6
The unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/6, 𝜋/3, 𝜋/2, 2𝜋/3, 5𝜋/6, 𝜋, 7𝜋/6, 4𝜋/3, 3𝜋/2, 5𝜋/3, 11𝜋/6, and 2𝜋
Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
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cos 5𝜋/6
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋/2
In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (-1, -3)
In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (5, -5)