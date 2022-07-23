Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 87
Chapter 1, Problem 87

In Exercises 87–92, find the exact value of each expression. Write the answer as a single fraction. Do not use a calculator. sin 𝜋/3 cos 𝜋 - cos 𝜋/3 sin 3𝜋/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is of the form \(\sin A \cos B - \cos A \sin B\), which matches the sine difference identity: \(\sin(A - B) = \sin A \cos B - \cos A \sin B\).
Identify the angles in the expression: \(A = \frac{\pi}{3}\) and \(B = \frac{2\pi}{3}\), so the expression simplifies to \(\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{3} - \frac{2\pi}{3}\right)\).
Calculate the difference inside the sine function: \(\frac{\pi}{3} - \frac{2\pi}{3} = -\frac{\pi}{3}\).
Use the odd property of sine: \(\sin(-\theta) = -\sin \theta\), so \(\sin\left(-\frac{\pi}{3}\right) = -\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{3}\right)\).
Recall the exact value of \(\sin\left(\frac{\pi}{3}\right)\), which is \(\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\), and write the final expression as a single fraction using this value.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle and Special Angles

The unit circle helps determine exact values of sine and cosine for special angles like π/3 and 2π/3. These angles correspond to well-known coordinates on the circle, allowing evaluation without a calculator.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle

Trigonometric Identities and Angle Multiplication

Understanding how to manipulate trigonometric expressions involving multiples of π is essential. Recognizing that sine and cosine values repeat or change sign at specific intervals aids in simplifying expressions.
Recommended video:
05:06
Double Angle Identities

Algebraic Simplification of Trigonometric Expressions

After substituting exact trigonometric values, combining terms into a single fraction requires careful algebraic manipulation. This includes factoring, common denominators, and simplifying radicals to express the answer neatly.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.

E

882
views
Textbook Question

Use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to solve Exercises 81–86. Find two angles, in radians, between -2𝜋 and 2𝜋 such that each angle's terminal side passes through the origin and the given point.

F

591
views
Textbook Question

Find the absolute value of the radian measure of the angle that the second hand of a clock moves through in the given time. 3 minutes and 40 seconds

687
views
Textbook Question

Find the absolute value of the radian measure of the angle that the second hand of a clock moves through in the given time. 55 seconds

655
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. Write the answer as a single fraction. Do not use a calculator. sin (3𝜋/2) tan (-15𝜋/4) - cos (-5𝜋/3)

708
views
Textbook Question

Use reference angles to find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin (-17𝜋/3)

748
views