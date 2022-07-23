First, simplify each trigonometric function by reducing the angles to their equivalent angles within the standard interval \([0, 2\pi)\) or \([-\pi, \pi)\) using the periodicity of sine, cosine, and tangent functions. For example, use the fact that \(\sin(\theta)\) and \(\cos(\theta)\) have period \(2\pi\), and \(\tan(\theta)\) has period \(\pi\).