Find the absolute value of the radian measure of the angle that the second hand of a clock moves through in the given time. 3 minutes and 40 seconds
Find the exact value of each expression. Write the answer as a single fraction. Do not use a calculator. sin (3𝜋/2) tan (-15𝜋/4) - cos (-5𝜋/3)
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Key Concepts
Unit Circle and Angle Measurement
Trigonometric Function Values for Special Angles
Trigonometric Identities and Simplification
Find the absolute value of the radian measure of the angle that the second hand of a clock moves through in the given time. 55 seconds
In Exercises 87–92, find the exact value of each expression. Write the answer as a single fraction. Do not use a calculator. sin 𝜋/3 cos 𝜋 - cos 𝜋/3 sin 3𝜋/2
Let f(x) = sin x, g(x) = cos x, and h(x) = 2x. Find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. (h o g) (17𝜋/3)
Find the measure of the central angle on a circle of radius r that forms a sector with the given area.
Radius, r: 10 feet Area of the Sector, A: 25 square feet
Let f(x) = sin x, g(x) = cos x, and h(x) = 2x. Find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. the average rate of change of f from x₁ = 5𝜋/4 to x₂ = 3𝜋/2 (Hint: the average rate of change of f from x₁ to x₂ is f(x₂) - f(x₁)/(x₂ - x₁)