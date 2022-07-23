Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 97
Chapter 1, Problem 97

Let f(x) = sin x, g(x) = cos x, and h(x) = 2x. Find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. the average rate of change of f from x₁ = 5𝜋/4 to x₂ = 3𝜋/2 (Hint: the average rate of change of f from x₁ to x₂ is f(x₂) - f(x₁)/(x₂ - x₁)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for the average rate of change of a function \( f \) from \( x_1 \) to \( x_2 \): \[\text{Average Rate of Change} = \frac{f(x_2) - f(x_1)}{x_2 - x_1}\]
Identify the function \( f(x) = \sin x \), and the given points \( x_1 = \frac{5\pi}{4} \) and \( x_2 = \frac{3\pi}{2} \).
Calculate \( f(x_1) = \sin \left( \frac{5\pi}{4} \right) \). Recall that \( \sin \left( \frac{5\pi}{4} \right) = -\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \) because \( \frac{5\pi}{4} \) is in the third quadrant where sine is negative.
Calculate \( f(x_2) = \sin \left( \frac{3\pi}{2} \right) \). Recall that \( \sin \left( \frac{3\pi}{2} \right) = -1 \) because it corresponds to the point at the bottom of the unit circle.
Substitute these values into the average rate of change formula: \[\frac{f\left( \frac{3\pi}{2} \right) - f\left( \frac{5\pi}{4} \right)}{\frac{3\pi}{2} - \frac{5\pi}{4}} = \frac{-1 - \left(-\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\right)}{\frac{3\pi}{2} - \frac{5\pi}{4}}\] Simplify the numerator and denominator separately to find the exact average rate of change.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
9m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Rate of Change

The average rate of change of a function between two points measures how much the function's output changes per unit change in input. It is calculated as the difference in function values divided by the difference in input values, representing the slope of the secant line connecting the points.
Recommended video:
5:00
Reflections of Functions

Sine Function Values at Special Angles

The sine function has well-known exact values at special angles such as π/4 and π/2. For example, sin(5π/4) = -√2/2 and sin(3π/2) = -1. Knowing these values allows for exact computation without a calculator.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Simplifying Expressions Involving π

When working with trigonometric functions and intervals involving π, it is important to handle the subtraction and simplification of expressions like (3π/2 - 5π/4) carefully. This ensures accurate calculation of intervals and rates of change.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find two values of θ, 0 ≤ θ < 2𝜋, that satisfy each equation. sin θ = - √2/2

630
views
Textbook Question

Find two values of θ, 0 ≤ θ < 2𝜋, that satisfy each equation.

sin θ = √2/2

597
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. Write the answer as a single fraction. Do not use a calculator. sin (3𝜋/2) tan (-15𝜋/4) - cos (-5𝜋/3)

708
views
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = sin x, g(x) = cos x, and h(x) = 2x. Find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. (h o g) (17𝜋/3)

687
views
Textbook Question

Find the measure of the central angle on a circle of radius r that forms a sector with the given area.

Radius, r: 10 feet Area of the Sector, A: 25 square feet

720
views