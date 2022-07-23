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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 9
Chapter 1, Problem 9

In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
Right triangle PQR with angles 30° and 60°, and sides labeled 1, 2, and √3.
cos 30°

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1
Identify the angle for which you need to find the cosine value, which is 30° in this case.
Recall that cosine of an angle in a right triangle is defined as the ratio of the length of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse: \(\cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\).
From the triangle, note that the side adjacent to the 30° angle is \(\sqrt{3}\) and the hypotenuse is 2.
Set up the cosine ratio for 30°: \(\cos 30^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Since the denominator is already rational, no further rationalization is needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Ratios in Right Triangles

Trigonometric ratios such as sine, cosine, and tangent relate the angles of a right triangle to the ratios of its sides. For example, cosine of an angle is the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse. These ratios help evaluate expressions involving angles and side lengths.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Special Right Triangles (30°-60°-90° Triangle)

A 30°-60°-90° triangle has side lengths in a fixed ratio: the side opposite 30° is half the hypotenuse, and the side opposite 60° is √3 times the shorter leg. This property allows quick determination of side lengths and trigonometric values without complex calculations.
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45-45-90 Triangles

Rationalizing the Denominator

Rationalizing the denominator involves eliminating square roots from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable radical. This process simplifies expressions and is often required for final answers in trigonometry problems.
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Rationalizing Denominators
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position. 8𝜋 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

cos 2𝜋/3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, evaluate the trigonometric function at the quadrantal angle, or state that the expression is undefined. tan 𝜋

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.

tan 30°

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 6 yards Arc Length, s: 8 yards

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 8–13, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan 300°

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