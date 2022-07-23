In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position. 5𝜋 6
In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 6 yards Arc Length, s: 8 yards
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Key Concepts
Radian Measure of an Angle
Relationship Between Arc Length, Radius, and Central Angle
Units Consistency in Trigonometric Calculations
In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.
cos 2𝜋/3
In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
cos 30°
In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.
tan 30°
In Exercises 8–13, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan 300°
In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (-1, -3)