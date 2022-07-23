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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 9
Chapter 1, Problem 9

In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 6 yards Arc Length, s: 8 yards

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Recall the formula that relates the arc length \( s \), radius \( r \), and central angle \( \theta \) in radians: \[ s = r \times \theta \].
Identify the given values: radius \( r = 6 \) yards and arc length \( s = 8 \) yards.
Substitute the known values into the formula: \[ 8 = 6 \times \theta \].
Solve for the central angle \( \theta \) by dividing both sides of the equation by 6: \[ \theta = \frac{8}{6} \].
Simplify the fraction if possible to express \( \theta \) in radians.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radian Measure of an Angle

A radian is a unit of angular measure based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc whose length is equal to the radius. It provides a natural way to relate angles to arc lengths without converting to degrees.
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Relationship Between Arc Length, Radius, and Central Angle

The central angle θ (in radians) of a circle is related to the arc length s and radius r by the formula θ = s / r. This formula allows you to find the angle when the arc length and radius are known, making it essential for solving problems involving circular arcs.
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Units Consistency in Trigonometric Calculations

When calculating angles and lengths in trigonometry, it is important to ensure that all measurements are in consistent units. Here, both radius and arc length are given in yards, so no unit conversion is needed, simplifying the calculation of the radian measure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 8–12, draw each angle in standard position. 5𝜋 6

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 5–18, the unit circle has been divided into twelve equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of 0, 𝜋, 𝜋, 𝜋, 2𝜋, 5𝜋, 𝜋, 7𝜋, 4𝜋, 3𝜋, 5𝜋, 11𝜋, and 2𝜋. 6 3 2 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of each trigonometric function at the indicated real number, t, or state that the expression is undefined.

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In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.

cos 30°

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In Exercises 9–16, use the given triangles to evaluate each expression. If necessary, express the value without a square root in the denominator by rationalizing the denominator.

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In Exercises 8–13, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan 300°

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In Exercises 1–8, a point on the terminal side of angle θ is given. Find the exact value of each of the six trigonometric functions of θ. (-1, -3)

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