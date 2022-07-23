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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 36
Chapter 2, Problem 36

Graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function.


y = sec x/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function: \(y = \sec\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)\). This is a secant function with the argument \(\frac{x}{2}\) inside the secant.
Recall the period of the basic secant function \(y = \sec x\) is \(2\pi\). For \(y = \sec(bx)\), the period is given by \(\frac{2\pi}{|b|}\). Here, \(b = \frac{1}{2}\), so the period is \(\frac{2\pi}{\frac{1}{2}} = 4\pi\).
Since the period is \(4\pi\), two periods will span \(2 \times 4\pi = 8\pi\). So, you will graph the function from \(x = 0\) to \(x = 8\pi\) (or any interval of length \(8\pi\)) to show two full periods.
Identify the vertical asymptotes of \(y = \sec\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)\), which occur where the cosine in the denominator is zero: \(\cos\left(\frac{x}{2}\right) = 0\). Solve for \(x\) to find these asymptotes within the interval of two periods.
Plot key points by evaluating \(y = \sec\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)\) at values where \(\cos\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)\) is \(\pm 1\) (maxima and minima of secant), and sketch the graph between the asymptotes to complete two periods.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Secant Function

The secant function, sec(x), is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec(x) = 1/cos(x). It is undefined where cosine equals zero, leading to vertical asymptotes in its graph. Recognizing these properties helps in sketching the secant curve accurately.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Effect of Horizontal Scaling on Trigonometric Functions

In the function y = sec(x/2), the input to secant is scaled by a factor of 1/2, which stretches the period horizontally. Since the standard period of sec(x) is 2π, dividing x by 2 doubles the period to 4π. This affects how many cycles appear over a given interval.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Graphing Periodic Functions with Asymptotes

Graphing secant involves plotting its periodic behavior along with vertical asymptotes where the function is undefined. Identifying these asymptotes, typically where cosine is zero, and marking key points such as maxima and minima, is essential for accurately sketching two full periods.
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Asymptotes
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