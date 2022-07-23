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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 35
Chapter 2, Problem 35

In Exercises 29–36, find the length x to the nearest whole unit.
Right triangle with angles 22° and 54°, base 200 units, height x to find.

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1
Identify the right triangle and the given information: one angle is 22°, the other non-right angle is 54°, the base adjacent to the 22° angle is 200 units, and the height (opposite side to the 54° angle) is x, which we need to find.
Recall that in a right triangle, the sum of the two non-right angles is 90°, which matches the given angles 22° and 54°, confirming the triangle's angle measures.
Use the tangent function for the 54° angle, since tangent relates the opposite side to the adjacent side: \(\tan(54^\circ) = \frac{x}{200}\).
Rearrange the equation to solve for x: \(x = 200 \times \tan(54^\circ)\).
Calculate the value of \(\tan(54^\circ)\) using a calculator, then multiply by 200 to find the length x, rounding to the nearest whole unit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Right Triangle Trigonometry

Right triangle trigonometry involves relationships between the angles and sides of a right triangle. The primary trigonometric ratios—sine, cosine, and tangent—relate an angle to the ratios of two sides, enabling the calculation of unknown side lengths or angles.
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45-45-90 Triangles

Trigonometric Ratios (Sine, Cosine, Tangent)

Sine, cosine, and tangent are ratios defined for an acute angle in a right triangle: sine is opposite/hypotenuse, cosine is adjacent/hypotenuse, and tangent is opposite/adjacent. These ratios help find missing sides or angles when some measurements are known.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Angle Sum and Complementary Angles in Triangles

The sum of angles in any triangle is 180°. In a right triangle, the two acute angles are complementary, summing to 90°. Understanding this helps identify which trigonometric ratios to use based on the given angles and sides.
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Intro to Complementary & Supplementary Angles
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