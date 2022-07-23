In Exercises 35–42, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 4 cos 2πx
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec⁻¹ (−1)
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Key Concepts
Inverse Secant Function (sec⁻¹)
Domain and Range of sec⁻¹
Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions
In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, graph one period of the equation. Then find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle d. the phase shift of the motion. d = 3 cos(πt + π/2)
Graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function.
y = sec x/2
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin(sin⁻¹ 0.9)
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = −2 csc πx
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. ___ tan⁻¹ (−√473)