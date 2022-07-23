Textbook Question
Graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = 3 tan x/4
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Graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = 3 tan x/4
The graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = tan(x + π/2), y = tan(x + π), y = -tan x, y = −tan(x − π/2).
Determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = sin x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 1/3 sin x
Find the exact value of each expression. sin⁻¹ √2/2
Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = (1/2) sin (π/3) x
Graph y = 1/2 sin x + 2cos x, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π.