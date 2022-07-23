Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 3
Chapter 2, Problem 3

Find the exact value of each expression. sin⁻¹ √2/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression involves the inverse sine function, written as \(\sin^{-1}\), which means we are looking for an angle \(\theta\) such that \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Recall the range of the inverse sine function \(\sin^{-1}(x)\), which is \([-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}]\) or \([-90^\circ, 90^\circ]\), so the angle we find must lie within this interval.
Identify the common angles where sine values are known, especially those involving \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\). For example, \(\sin(\frac{\pi}{4}) = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Since \(\sin(\frac{\pi}{4}) = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\) and \(\frac{\pi}{4}\) is within the range of \(\sin^{-1}\), conclude that \(\sin^{-1}(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}) = \frac{\pi}{4}\).
Express the final answer as the exact angle in radians or degrees, depending on the context of the problem.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Sine Function (sin⁻¹ or arcsin)

The inverse sine function, denoted as sin⁻¹ or arcsin, returns the angle whose sine value is a given number. It is defined for inputs between -1 and 1 and outputs angles typically in the range [-π/2, π/2] or [-90°, 90°]. Understanding this helps find the angle corresponding to a specific sine value.
Recommended video:
4:03
Inverse Sine

Exact Values of Sine for Special Angles

Certain angles have well-known sine values expressed in exact terms, such as √2/2 for 45° (π/4 radians). Recognizing these special angles allows you to determine the exact angle without a calculator, which is essential for solving inverse trigonometric expressions exactly.
Recommended video:
3:28
Common Trig Functions For 45-45-90 Triangles

Domain and Range Restrictions of Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions have restricted domains and ranges to ensure they are functions. For sin⁻¹, the input must be between -1 and 1, and the output angle lies between -90° and 90°. This restriction ensures a unique solution when finding the angle from a sine value.
Recommended video:
4:22
Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. A = 52.6°, c = 54

771
views
Textbook Question

The graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = tan(x + π/2), y = tan(x + π), y = -tan x, y = −tan(x − π/2).

2443
views
Textbook Question

Determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = sin x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 1/3 sin x

834
views
Textbook Question

Graph one period of each function. y = 2 tan x/2

905
views
Textbook Question

Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = (1/2) sin (π/3) x

688
views
Textbook Question

The graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = tan(x + π/2), y = tan(x + π), y= -tan x, y = −tan(x − π/2).

1193
views