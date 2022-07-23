Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ √3/2

Inverse Cosine Function (cos⁻¹ or arccos)

The inverse cosine function, denoted as cos⁻¹ or arccos, returns the angle whose cosine value is a given number. It is defined for inputs between -1 and 1 and outputs angles in the range 0 to π radians (0° to 180°). Understanding this function is essential to find the angle corresponding to a specific cosine value.