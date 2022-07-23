Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ √3/2

Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ (-√2/2)
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Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ (-√2/2)
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. a = 30.4, c = 50.2
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. a = 10.8, b = 24.7
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. B = 16.8°, b = 30.5
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −3 cos (x + π)
Find the exact value of each expression. sin⁻¹ (- 1/2)