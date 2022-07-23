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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 9
Chapter 2, Problem 9

Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ (-√2/2)

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1
Recognize that the expression involves the inverse cosine function, written as \(\cos^{-1}(x)\), which gives the angle whose cosine is \(x\).
Identify the value inside the inverse cosine: \(-\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\). Recall that \(\cos(\theta) = -\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\) corresponds to specific angles on the unit circle.
Recall the reference angle where \(\cos(\theta) = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\), which is \(\frac{\pi}{4}\) radians (or 45 degrees). Since the cosine is negative, the angle must be in either the second or third quadrant.
Since the range of \(\cos^{-1}(x)\) is \([0, \pi]\), the angle must be in the second quadrant. Therefore, the angle is \(\pi - \frac{\pi}{4}\).
Express the exact value of \(\cos^{-1} \left(-\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\right)\) as \(\pi - \frac{\pi}{4}\), which can be simplified further if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Cosine Function (cos⁻¹)

The inverse cosine function, denoted as cos⁻¹ or arccos, returns the angle whose cosine is a given value. Its range is limited to [0, π] radians (or [0°, 180°]) to ensure it is a function. Understanding this helps find the angle corresponding to a specific cosine value.
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Inverse Cosine

Exact Values of Cosine for Special Angles

Certain angles have well-known cosine values involving square roots, such as cos(45°) = √2/2. Recognizing these exact values allows you to identify angles without a calculator, which is essential for finding precise inverse trigonometric values.
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Example 1

Handling Negative Cosine Values

Cosine values can be negative depending on the quadrant of the angle. Since cos⁻¹ outputs angles in [0, π], negative cosine values correspond to angles in the second quadrant (between 90° and 180°). This knowledge helps determine the correct angle for negative inputs.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
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