Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ (-√2/2)

Textbook Question
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. a = 30.4, c = 50.2
648
views
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. a = 30.4, c = 50.2
Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 sin (1/2) x
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. a = 10.8, b = 24.7
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −3 cos (x + π)
Graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = −2 tan (1/2) x
Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ √3/2