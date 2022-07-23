Textbook Question
Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ (-√2/2)
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Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ (-√2/2)
Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 sin (1/2) x
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −3 cos (x + π)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −3 sin(π/3 x − 3π)
Graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = −2 tan (1/2) x
Find the exact value of each expression. cos⁻¹ √3/2