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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 25
Chapter 2, Problem 25

In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ sec⁻¹ (−√2)

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Recall that the function \( \sec^{-1}(x) \) is the inverse secant function, which gives the angle \( \theta \) such that \( \sec(\theta) = x \).
Identify the value inside the inverse secant: \( x = -\sqrt{2} \). We want to find \( \theta \) such that \( \sec(\theta) = -\sqrt{2} \).
Recall the relationship between secant and cosine: \( \sec(\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos(\theta)} \). So, \( \frac{1}{\cos(\theta)} = -\sqrt{2} \) implies \( \cos(\theta) = -\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}} \).
Determine the angle(s) \( \theta \) in the principal range of \( \sec^{-1} \), which is usually \( [0, \pi] \) excluding \( \frac{\pi}{2} \), where \( \cos(\theta) = -\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}} \).
Identify the exact angle(s) where cosine equals \( -\frac{1}{\sqrt{2}} \), which correspond to known special angles, and select the one within the principal range of the inverse secant function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Secant Function (sec⁻¹)

The inverse secant function, sec⁻¹(x), returns the angle whose secant is x. It is defined for |x| ≥ 1, and its range is typically [0, π] excluding π/2. Understanding this function helps find the angle corresponding to a given secant value.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Secant and Cosine Relationship

Secant is the reciprocal of cosine, so sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). To find sec⁻¹(x), you can think in terms of cosine: cos(θ) = 1/x. This relationship is crucial for converting between secant and cosine values when solving trigonometric equations.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Evaluating Exact Values Using Special Angles

Exact values of trigonometric functions often come from special angles like π/4, π/3, and π/6. Recognizing that sec(3π/4) = -√2, for example, allows you to determine the exact angle for sec⁻¹(−√2) without a calculator.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–28, use each graph to obtain the graph of the corresponding reciprocal function, cosecant or secant. Give the equation of the function for the graph that you obtain.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = 1/3 sin 2t

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −2 sin(2x + π/2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = −8 cos π/2 t

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Textbook Question

Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.

y = 1/2 sin(x + π)

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Textbook Question

Use each graph to obtain the graph of the corresponding reciprocal function, cosecant or secant. Give the equation of the function for the graph that you obtain.


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