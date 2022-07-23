In Exercises 25–28, use each graph to obtain the graph of the corresponding reciprocal function, cosecant or secant. Give the equation of the function for the graph that you obtain.
In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −2 sin(2x + π/2)
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Key Concepts
Amplitude of a Trigonometric Function
Period of a Trigonometric Function
Phase Shift of a Trigonometric Function
In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = 1/3 sin 2t
In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = −8 cos π/2 t
In Exercises 17–30, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 1/2 sin(x + π/2)
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.
y = 1/2 sin(x + π)
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ sec⁻¹ (−√2)