To graph one period, start at \(x=0\) and plot points through one full period length \(6\pi\), adjusting the cosine values by multiplying by the amplitude and then shifting down by 2. The key points are at \(x=0\), \(x=\frac{6\pi}{4}\), \(x=\frac{6\pi}{2}\), \(x=\frac{3\cdot6\pi}{4}\), and \(x=6\pi\), corresponding to the cosine wave's maximum, zero, minimum, zero, and maximum again, all shifted vertically.