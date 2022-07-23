Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ √3/3
763
views
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ √3/3
The graph of a cotangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = cot(x + π/2), y = cot(x + π), y = −cot x, y= −cot(x − π/2).
Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = -3 sin 2πx
In Exercises 7–16, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = -sin 2/3 x
In Exercises 14–15, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = sin x + cos 1/2 x
Find the bearing from O to A.