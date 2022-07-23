Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 35
Chapter 2, Problem 35

In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. tan⁻¹ (−20)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \( \tan^{-1}(-20) \) represents the inverse tangent (arctangent) function, which gives the angle whose tangent is \(-20\).
Recall that the range of the inverse tangent function is \( \left(-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right) \) radians or \( (-90^\circ, 90^\circ) \) degrees, so the result will be an angle in this interval.
Use a calculator set to the desired angle mode (degrees or radians) to evaluate \( \tan^{-1}(-20) \).
Input the value \(-20\) into the inverse tangent function on the calculator, typically by pressing the \( \tan^{-1} \) or \( \arctan \) button followed by \(-20\).
Round the resulting angle to two decimal places as required.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Tangent Function (arctan)

The inverse tangent function, denoted as tan⁻¹ or arctan, returns the angle whose tangent is a given number. It is used to find an angle when the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle is known. The output angle is typically in radians or degrees within the range of -90° to 90° (or -π/2 to π/2).
Recommended video:
3:17
Inverse Tangent

Using a Calculator for Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Calculators have specific modes (degree or radian) that affect the output of inverse trig functions. To find tan⁻¹(−20), ensure the calculator is set to the correct mode, then input the value to get the angle. The result should be rounded to the required decimal places, here two decimals.
Recommended video:
4:45
How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions

Interpreting Negative Inputs in Inverse Tangent

A negative input to tan⁻¹ indicates the angle lies in the fourth or second quadrant, depending on the function's range. Since arctan outputs angles between -90° and 90°, a negative input results in a negative angle, reflecting the direction below the x-axis. Understanding this helps interpret the angle's sign and position.
Recommended video:
3:17
Inverse Tangent
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–36, find the length x to the nearest whole unit.

569
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = sec x/3

683
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–42, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = cos 2x

554
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. _ cos⁻¹ √5/7

828
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–36, find the length x to the nearest whole unit.

604
views
Textbook Question

Graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function.


y = 3 sec x

841
views