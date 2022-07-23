Inverse Tangent Function (arctan)

The inverse tangent function, denoted as tan⁻¹ or arctan, returns the angle whose tangent is a given number. It is used to find an angle when the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side in a right triangle is known. The output angle is typically in radians or degrees within the range of -90° to 90° (or -π/2 to π/2).