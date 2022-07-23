Plot key points by evaluating \(y = 3 \sec x\) at values where \(\cos x\) is \(\pm 1\) or other convenient points, such as \(x = 0, \pi, 2\pi, 3\pi, 4\pi\). Use these points and the asymptotes to sketch the two periods of the graph, noting that the graph will have branches opening upwards or downwards depending on the sign of \(\cos x\).