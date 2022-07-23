Find the maximum and minimum values of \(y = 2 \sec x\) by looking at the maximum and minimum values of \(\cos x\). Since \(\cos x\) ranges between \(-1\) and \(1\), \(\sec x\) will have values \(\geq 1\) or \(\leq -1\). Multiplying by 2 scales these values to \(\geq 2\) or \(\leq -2\). Plot these points accordingly.