Textbook Question
In Exercises 31–34, determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = cos x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 2 cos x
511
views
In Exercises 31–34, determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = cos x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 2 cos x
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 2 sec x
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cos⁻¹ (− 1/2)
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 1/2 csc x/2
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ sin⁻¹ (− √3/2)
In Exercises 27–38, use a calculator to find the value of each expression rounded to two decimal places. cos⁻¹ 3/8