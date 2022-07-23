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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 37
Chapter 2, Problem 37

In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = −2 csc πx

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Identify the given function: \(y = -2 \csc(\pi x)\). Recall that \(\csc(\theta) = \frac{1}{\sin(\theta)}\), so this function is related to the sine function.
Determine the period of the function. The general period of \(\csc(bx)\) is \(\frac{2\pi}{b}\). Here, \(b = \pi\), so the period is \(\frac{2\pi}{\pi} = 2\).
Since the problem asks for two periods, calculate the interval for \(x\) over which to graph: from \(0\) to \(4\) (because one period is 2, two periods is \(2 \times 2 = 4\)).
Find the key points where the sine function (and thus the cosecant function) is zero, because \(\csc(\theta)\) is undefined where \(\sin(\theta) = 0\). Solve \(\sin(\pi x) = 0\) for \(x\) in \([0,4]\), which occurs at integer values \(x = 0, 1, 2, 3, 4\).
Plot the vertical asymptotes at these points where the function is undefined. Then, plot the shape of \(y = -2 \csc(\pi x)\) between these asymptotes, remembering that the negative sign reflects the graph over the x-axis and the amplitude 2 stretches it vertically.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Cosecant Function

The cosecant function, csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). It is undefined where sin(x) = 0, leading to vertical asymptotes. Its graph consists of branches that approach these asymptotes and have minimum or maximum points where sine reaches ±1.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Effect of Transformations on Trigonometric Graphs

Multiplying the cosecant function by a constant, such as -2, affects its amplitude and orientation. The factor 2 stretches the graph vertically, making peaks and troughs twice as far from the x-axis, while the negative sign reflects the graph across the x-axis, inverting its shape.
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Introduction to Transformations

Period of the Cosecant Function with Horizontal Scaling

The period of csc(x) is 2π, but when the input is scaled by a factor (like πx), the period changes. The period is calculated as 2π divided by the coefficient of x inside the function. For y = -2 csc(πx), the period is 2π/π = 2, so two periods span an interval of length 4 on the x-axis.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
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