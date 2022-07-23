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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 39
Chapter 2, Problem 39

In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = −1/2 sec πx

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Identify the given function: \(y = -\frac{1}{2} \sec(\pi x)\). This is a secant function with amplitude scaling and reflection.
Recall that the secant function is the reciprocal of the cosine function, so \(\sec(\theta) = \frac{1}{\cos(\theta)}\). The graph of \(y = \sec(\theta)\) has vertical asymptotes where \(\cos(\theta) = 0\).
Determine the period of the function. The standard period of \(\sec(x)\) is \(2\pi\). For \(\sec(bx)\), the period is \(\frac{2\pi}{b}\). Here, \(b = \pi\), so the period is \(\frac{2\pi}{\pi} = 2\).
Since the problem asks for two periods, the interval to graph is from \(x = 0\) to \(x = 4\) (or any interval of length 4). Identify vertical asymptotes by solving \(\cos(\pi x) = 0\), which occurs at \(\pi x = \frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi\), so \(x = \frac{1}{2} + k\) for integers \(k\).
Plot the key points of \(y = -\frac{1}{2} \sec(\pi x)\) by first plotting \(y = \cos(\pi x)\), then taking the reciprocal to get \(\sec(\pi x)\), applying the vertical stretch by \(\frac{1}{2}\) and reflection (negative sign). Mark vertical asymptotes at \(x = \frac{1}{2} + k\) and sketch the graph between these asymptotes over two periods.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Secant Function and Its Properties

The secant function, sec(x), is the reciprocal of the cosine function, defined as sec(x) = 1/cos(x). It has vertical asymptotes where cos(x) = 0, and its graph consists of branches that extend to infinity near these asymptotes. Understanding its periodicity and behavior is essential for graphing.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Amplitude and Vertical Stretch/Compression

The coefficient in front of the secant function, here −1/2, affects the vertical stretch and reflection of the graph. A factor of 1/2 compresses the graph vertically, while the negative sign reflects it across the x-axis. This changes the height and orientation of the secant branches.
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Stretches and Shrinks of Functions

Period of the Secant Function with Horizontal Scaling

The period of sec(x) is 2π, but when the function is sec(πx), the period changes to 2 because the input is scaled by π. This horizontal scaling compresses or stretches the graph along the x-axis, affecting where the asymptotes and key points occur. Knowing how to find the period is crucial for graphing two full cycles.
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, graph one period of the equation. Then find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle d. the phase shift of the motion. d = 3 cos(πt + π/2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ cos(sin⁻¹ √2/2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin(sin⁻¹ 0.9)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, graph one period of the equation. Then find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle d. the phase shift of the motion. d = − 1/2 sin(πt/4 − π/2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = −2 csc πx

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–42, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = -4 cos 1/2 x

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