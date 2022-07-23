Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 43
Chapter 2, Problem 43

In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ csc(tan⁻¹ √3/3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is \( \csc(\tan^{-1}(\frac{\sqrt{3}}{3})) \). The first step is to let \( \theta = \tan^{-1}(\frac{\sqrt{3}}{3}) \), which means \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{3} \).
Recall that \( \tan(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} \). Assign the opposite side as \( \sqrt{3} \) and the adjacent side as 3 to form a right triangle representing \( \theta \).
Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the hypotenuse \( h \) of the triangle: \( h = \sqrt{(\sqrt{3})^2 + 3^2} = \sqrt{3 + 9} = \sqrt{12} \). Simplify \( \sqrt{12} \) to \( 2\sqrt{3} \).
Since \( \csc(\theta) = \frac{1}{\sin(\theta)} \) and \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \), calculate \( \sin(\theta) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2\sqrt{3}} \).
Finally, express \( \csc(\theta) \) as the reciprocal of \( \sin(\theta) \), which is \( \csc(\theta) = \frac{1}{\sin(\theta)} \). Simplify this expression to find the exact value.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, like tan⁻¹(x), return the angle whose trigonometric ratio equals x. For example, tan⁻¹(√3/3) gives the angle whose tangent is √3/3, which helps in finding the angle measure needed to evaluate other trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
4:28
Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions

Right Triangle Trigonometry

Right triangle trigonometry relates the sides of a right triangle to its angles using ratios like sine, cosine, and tangent. Knowing the tangent ratio allows you to determine the opposite and adjacent sides, which can then be used to find other ratios such as cosecant.
Recommended video:
04:39
45-45-90 Triangles

Reciprocal Trigonometric Functions

Cosecant (csc) is the reciprocal of sine, defined as csc(θ) = 1/sin(θ). Once the angle θ is found, calculating csc(θ) involves finding the sine of θ and then taking its reciprocal to get the exact value.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 2 sec(x + π)

732
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan[sin⁻¹ (− 1/2)]

806
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin⁻¹ (sin 5π/6)

831
views
Textbook Question

Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function.

y = cos(x + π/2)

495
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–52, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = cos(x − π/2)

622
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = csc(x − π)

753
views