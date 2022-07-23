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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 43
Chapter 2, Problem 43

In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin⁻¹ (sin 5π/6)

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Recognize that the expression is \( \sin^{-1}(\sin(\frac{5\pi}{6})) \), which means we want to find the angle whose sine is \( \sin(\frac{5\pi}{6}) \).
Recall that \( \sin(\frac{5\pi}{6}) = \sin(\pi - \frac{\pi}{6}) = \sin(\frac{\pi}{6}) \), so \( \sin(\frac{5\pi}{6}) = \frac{1}{2} \).
Understand that the function \( \sin^{-1}(x) \) (also called arcsin) returns values in the principal range \( \left[-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right] \).
Since \( \sin^{-1}(\sin(\frac{5\pi}{6})) = \sin^{-1}(\frac{1}{2}) \), find the angle in the principal range whose sine is \( \frac{1}{2} \).
Identify that the angle in \( \left[-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}\right] \) with sine \( \frac{1}{2} \) is \( \frac{\pi}{6} \), so \( \sin^{-1}(\sin(\frac{5\pi}{6})) = \frac{\pi}{6} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Sine Function (sin⁻¹ or arcsin)

The inverse sine function, denoted sin⁻¹ or arcsin, returns the angle whose sine is a given value. Its output is restricted to the principal range of [-π/2, π/2], meaning the result must lie within this interval to be considered the principal value.
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Inverse Sine

Sine Function Periodicity and Symmetry

The sine function is periodic with period 2π and is symmetric about the origin (odd function). This means sin(θ) = sin(π - θ), which helps in finding equivalent angles within the principal range when evaluating inverse sine expressions.
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Period of Sine and Cosine Functions

Evaluating sin⁻¹(sin θ) for Angles Outside the Principal Range

When θ is outside the principal range of arcsin, sin⁻¹(sin θ) equals the angle within [-π/2, π/2] that has the same sine value as θ. This often involves using angle identities or symmetry to find the equivalent angle inside the principal range.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = 2 sec(x + π)

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In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan[sin⁻¹ (− 1/2)]

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In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ csc(tan⁻¹ √3/3)

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In Exercises 43–52, determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = cos(x − π/2)

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In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = csc(x − π)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, graph one period of the equation. Then find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle d. the phase shift of the motion. d = − 1/2 sin(πt/4 − π/2)

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