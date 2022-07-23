In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan[sin⁻¹ (− 1/2)]
In Exercises 29–44, graph two periods of the given cosecant or secant function. y = csc(x − π)
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Key Concepts
Understanding the Cosecant Function
Phase Shift in Trigonometric Functions
Period of the Cosecant Function
In Exercises 39–54, find the exact value of each expression, if possible. Do not use a calculator. sin⁻¹ (sin 5π/6)
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ cos(sin⁻¹ √2/2)
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ csc(tan⁻¹ √3/3)
In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, graph one period of the equation. Then find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle d. the phase shift of the motion. d = − 1/2 sin(πt/4 − π/2)
In Exercises 35–42, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = -4 cos 1/2 x