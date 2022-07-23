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Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 66
Chapter 2, Problem 66

In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = cos x + sin 2x

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Identify the two functions involved: \(y_1 = \cos x\) and \(y_2 = \sin 2x\). We will graph each separately over the interval \(0 \leq x \leq 2\pi\).
Create a table of values for \(y_1 = \cos x\) by choosing key points in the interval \(0, \frac{\pi}{2}, \pi, \frac{3\pi}{2}, 2\pi\) and calculate \(\cos x\) at these points.
Similarly, create a table of values for \(y_2 = \sin 2x\) at the same key points by calculating \(\sin 2x\) for each \(x\) value.
Add the corresponding \(y\)-coordinates from the two tables to find the values of \(y = \cos x + \sin 2x\) at each key point. This means for each \(x\), compute \(y = y_1 + y_2\).
Plot the points \((x, y)\) obtained from the sums on the coordinate plane and connect them smoothly to graph the function \(y = \cos x + \sin 2x\) over the interval \(0 \leq x \leq 2\pi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Trigonometric Functions

Graphing trigonometric functions involves plotting their values over a specified interval, typically one or more periods. Understanding the shape, amplitude, period, and phase shift of sine and cosine functions helps in accurately sketching their graphs.
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Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Sum of Functions and Pointwise Addition

When adding two functions, the resulting function's value at each x is the sum of the individual function values at that x. For trigonometric functions, this means adding the y-coordinates of each function point-by-point to obtain the combined graph.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent

Properties of Sine and Cosine Functions

Sine and cosine functions have specific properties such as amplitude, period, and frequency. For example, sin(2x) has twice the frequency of sin(x), resulting in a shorter period. Recognizing these properties is essential for understanding how the combined function behaves.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = cos x + cos 2x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–68, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 4. y = cos πx + sin π/2 x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan [sin⁻¹ (− 3/5)]

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–68, an object is attached to a coiled spring. In Exercise 67, the object is pulled down (negative direction from the rest position) and then released. In Exercise 68, the object is propelled downward from its rest position. Write an equation for the distance of the object from its rest position after t seconds.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–66, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in centimeters. In each exercise, find: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = 20 cos π/4 t

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In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan (cos⁻¹ 5/13)

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