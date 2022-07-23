In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = cos x + cos 2x
In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = cos x + sin 2x
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Key Concepts
Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Sum of Functions and Pointwise Addition
Properties of Sine and Cosine Functions
In Exercises 67–68, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 4. y = cos πx + sin π/2 x
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan [sin⁻¹ (− 3/5)]
In Exercises 67–68, an object is attached to a coiled spring. In Exercise 67, the object is pulled down (negative direction from the rest position) and then released. In Exercise 68, the object is propelled downward from its rest position. Write an equation for the distance of the object from its rest position after t seconds.
In Exercises 65–66, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in centimeters. In each exercise, find: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = 20 cos π/4 t
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan (cos⁻¹ 5/13)