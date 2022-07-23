In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = cos x + cos 2x
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 65
Chapter 2, Problem 65
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan (cos⁻¹ 5/13)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is \( \tan(\cos^{-1}(\frac{5}{13})) \). Here, \( \cos^{-1}(\frac{5}{13}) \) represents an angle \( \theta \) whose cosine is \( \frac{5}{13} \). So, set \( \theta = \cos^{-1}(\frac{5}{13}) \), which means \( \cos \theta = \frac{5}{13} \).
Draw a right triangle to represent the angle \( \theta \). Since \( \cos \theta = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{5}{13} \), label the adjacent side as 5 and the hypotenuse as 13.
Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the length of the opposite side. The formula is \( \text{opposite} = \sqrt{\text{hypotenuse}^2 - \text{adjacent}^2} = \sqrt{13^2 - 5^2} \).
Calculate the opposite side length inside the square root (do not simplify fully), so you have \( \sqrt{169 - 25} \).
Now, find \( \tan \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}} = \frac{\sqrt{169 - 25}}{5} \). This expression gives the exact value of \( \tan(\cos^{-1}(\frac{5}{13})) \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:3m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inverse Cosine Function (cos⁻¹)
The inverse cosine function, cos⁻¹(x), returns the angle whose cosine is x. It is used to find an angle when the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse is known. The output angle lies between 0 and π radians (0° to 180°).
Recommended video:
4:49
Inverse Cosine
Right Triangle Trigonometry
Right triangle trigonometry relates the sides and angles of a right triangle. Given one angle and the hypotenuse, the other sides can be found using Pythagoras' theorem. This helps in determining other trigonometric ratios like tangent from cosine.
Recommended video:
04:39
45-45-90 Triangles
Tangent Function (tan)
The tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. Once the sides are known or found, tan(θ) can be calculated as opposite/adjacent, allowing the exact value of tan(cos⁻¹(5/13)) to be determined.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph
Related Practice
Textbook Question
734
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cos (sin⁻¹ 4/5)
658
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan [sin⁻¹ (− 3/5)]
697
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = cos x + sin 2x
687
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–66, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 3 cos x + sin x
615
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–66, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in centimeters. In each exercise, find: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = 20 cos π/4 t
800
views