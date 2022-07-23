In Exercises 67–68, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 4. y = cos πx + sin π/2 x
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 73
Chapter 2, Problem 73
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan [cos⁻¹ (− 1/3)]
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Recognize that the expression is \( \tan(\cos^{-1}(-\frac{1}{3})) \). This means we need to find the tangent of an angle whose cosine is \( -\frac{1}{3} \).
Let \( \theta = \cos^{-1}(-\frac{1}{3}) \). By definition, \( \cos \theta = -\frac{1}{3} \). We want to find \( \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} \).
Use the Pythagorean identity to find \( \sin \theta \): \( \sin \theta = \pm \sqrt{1 - \cos^2 \theta} = \pm \sqrt{1 - \left(-\frac{1}{3}\right)^2} = \pm \sqrt{1 - \frac{1}{9}} = \pm \sqrt{\frac{8}{9}} = \pm \frac{2\sqrt{2}}{3} \).
Determine the correct sign of \( \sin \theta \) by considering the range of \( \theta = \cos^{-1}(-\frac{1}{3}) \). Since \( \cos \theta \) is negative, \( \theta \) lies in the second quadrant where sine is positive. So, \( \sin \theta = \frac{2\sqrt{2}}{3} \).
Finally, calculate \( \tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta} = \frac{\frac{2\sqrt{2}}{3}}{-\frac{1}{3}} = -2\sqrt{2} \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Inverse Cosine Function (cos⁻¹)
The inverse cosine function, cos⁻¹(x), returns the angle whose cosine is x, typically within the range 0 to π radians. It helps determine the angle when the cosine value is known, which is essential for evaluating expressions involving inverse trigonometric functions.
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Inverse Cosine
Right Triangle and Unit Circle Relationships
Using a sketch, one can represent the angle from the inverse cosine on the unit circle or as a right triangle. This visualization helps identify the sides of the triangle, enabling the calculation of other trigonometric ratios like tangent by relating opposite and adjacent sides.
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Tangent Function and Its Relation to Sine and Cosine
Tangent of an angle is defined as the ratio of sine to cosine (tan θ = sin θ / cos θ). Once the cosine value and corresponding angle are known, sine can be found using the Pythagorean identity, allowing the exact value of tangent to be computed.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°
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