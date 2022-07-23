Textbook Question
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cot (csc⁻¹ 8)
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In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cot (csc⁻¹ 8)
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan [cos⁻¹ (− 1/3)]
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. _ sin (cos⁻¹ √2/2)
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cos [tan⁻¹ (− 2/3)]
In Exercises 79–82, graph f, g, and h in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. Obtain the graph of h by adding or subtracting the corresponding y-coordinates on the graphs of f and g. f(x) = 2 cos x, g(x) = cos 2x, h(x) = (f + g)(x)
In Exercises 75–78, graph one period of each function. y = |2 cos x/2|