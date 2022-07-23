Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ √3/3
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In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ √3/3
The graph of a cotangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = cot(x + π/2), y = cot(x + π), y = −cot x, y= −cot(x − π/2).
In Exercises 12–13, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = 2 cos 1/3 x − 2
In Exercises 7–16, determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = -sin 2/3 x
Find the bearing from O to A.
Graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = tan(x − π/4)