Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ √3/3
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In Exercises 1–26, find the exact value of each expression. _ tan⁻¹ √3/3
Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = -3 sin 2πx
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. b = 2, c = 7
In Exercises 12–13, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = 2 cos 1/3 x − 2
Find the bearing from O to A.
Graph two periods of the given tangent function. y = tan(x − π/4)