Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 80
Chapter 2, Problem 80

In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cot (csc⁻¹ 8)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is \( \cot(\csc^{-1} 8) \). Let \( \theta = \csc^{-1} 8 \), which means \( \csc \theta = 8 \).
Recall that \( \csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta} \), so \( \sin \theta = \frac{1}{8} \).
Draw a right triangle where the angle \( \theta \) has an opposite side of length 1 and a hypotenuse of length 8, based on \( \sin \theta = \frac{1}{8} \).
Use the Pythagorean theorem to find the adjacent side: \( \text{adjacent} = \sqrt{8^2 - 1^2} = \sqrt{64 - 1} = \sqrt{63} \).
Calculate \( \cot \theta = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{opposite}} = \frac{\sqrt{63}}{1} = \sqrt{63} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Cosecant Function (csc⁻¹)

The inverse cosecant function, csc⁻¹(x), returns the angle whose cosecant is x. Since cosecant is the reciprocal of sine, csc⁻¹(8) gives an angle θ such that sin(θ) = 1/8. Understanding this helps in converting the inverse trigonometric expression into a more manageable angle.
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Relationship Between Trigonometric Ratios

Cotangent is the reciprocal of tangent and can be expressed as cos(θ)/sin(θ). Knowing how cotangent relates to sine and cosine allows you to find cot(csc⁻¹(8)) by first determining sin(θ) and cos(θ) from the given angle θ.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Right Triangle Sketch and Pythagorean Theorem

Sketching a right triangle based on the given trigonometric ratio helps visualize the problem. Using sin(θ) = opposite/hypotenuse = 1/8, you can assign side lengths and apply the Pythagorean theorem to find the adjacent side, enabling calculation of cotangent as adjacent/opposite.
Recommended video:
5:19
Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cos [tan⁻¹ (− 2/3)]

660
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 79–82, graph f, g, and h in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. Obtain the graph of h by adding or subtracting the corresponding y-coordinates on the graphs of f and g. f(x) = 2 cos x, g(x) = cos 2x, h(x) = (f + g)(x)

647
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. sin (tan⁻¹ x)

925
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 79–82, graph f, g, and h in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. Obtain the graph of h by adding or subtracting the corresponding y-coordinates on the graphs of f and g. f(x) = cos x, g(x) = sin 2x, h(x) = (f − g)(x)

657
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 75–78, graph one period of each function. y = −|3 sin πx|

536
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. tan (cos⁻¹ x)

836
views
1
comments