In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cot (csc⁻¹ 8)
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. sin (tan⁻¹ x)
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Key Concepts
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Right Triangle Definitions of Trigonometric Ratios
Algebraic Expression from Trigonometric Ratios
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. sec (cos⁻¹ 1/x)
In Exercises 79–82, graph f, g, and h in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. Obtain the graph of h by adding or subtracting the corresponding y-coordinates on the graphs of f and g. f(x) = cos x, g(x) = sin 2x, h(x) = (f − g)(x)
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. ___ sec (sin⁻¹ x/√x²+4)
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. cos (sin⁻¹ 1/x)
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. tan (cos⁻¹ x)