Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
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All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Problem 68
In Exercises 67–68, an object is attached to a coiled spring. In Exercise 67, the object is pulled down (negative direction from the rest position) and then released. In Exercise 68, the object is propelled downward from its rest position. Write an equation for the distance of the object from its rest position after t seconds.