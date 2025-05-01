Problem 28
In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = −4 sin 3π/2 t
Problem 29
In Exercises 29–36, find the length x to the nearest whole unit.
Problem 31
In Exercises 29–36, find the length x to the nearest whole unit.
Problem 33
In Exercises 29–36, find the length x to the nearest whole unit.
Problem 35
In Exercises 29–36, find the length x to the nearest whole unit.
Problem 38
In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, graph one period of the equation. Then find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle d. the phase shift of the motion. d = 3 cos(πt + π/2)
Problem 40
In Exercises 37–40, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, graph one period of the equation. Then find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle d. the phase shift of the motion. d = − 1/2 sin(πt/4 − π/2)
Problem 1
Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = 3 sin 4x
Problem 4
Determine the amplitude and period of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = (1/2) sin (π/3) x
Problem 8
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −3 cos (x + π)
Problem 11
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −3 sin(π/3 x − 3π)
Problem 13
In Exercises 12–13, use a vertical shift to graph one period of the function. y = 2 cos 1/3 x − 2
Problem 15
In Exercises 14–15, use the method of adding y-coordinates to graph each function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = sin x + cos 1/2 x
Problem 19
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −2 tan π/4 x
Problem 21
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = −tan(x − π/4)
Problem 23
In Exercises 18–24, graph two full periods of the given tangent or cotangent function. y = − 1/2 cot π/2 x
Problem 32
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ sin⁻¹ (− √3/2)
Problem 33
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. cos⁻¹ (− 1/2)
Problem 37
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sec⁻¹ (−1)
Problem 39
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ cos(sin⁻¹ √2/2)
Problem 41
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan[sin⁻¹ (− 1/2)]
Problem 43
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. _ csc(tan⁻¹ √3/3)
Problem 45
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin(cos⁻¹ 3/5)
Problem 47
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan [cos⁻¹ (− 4/5)]
Problem 49
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin⁻¹(sin π/3)
Problem 51
In Exercises 29–51, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. sin⁻¹(cos 2π/3)
Problem 53
In Exercises 52–53, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. sec(sin⁻¹ 1/x)
Problem 54
In Exercises 54–57, solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. A = 22.3°, c = 10
Problem 61
In Exercises 61–62, use the figures shown to find the bearing from O to A.
Problem 65
In Exercises 65–66, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in centimeters. In each exercise, find: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = 20 cos π/4 t
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
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All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions