Problem 55
In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. cot(cot⁻¹ 9π)
Problem 57
In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. sec(sec⁻¹ 7π)
Problem 59
In Exercises 55–62, use the properties of inverse functions f(f⁻¹ (x)) = x for all x in the domain of f⁻¹ and f⁻¹(f(x)) for all x in the domain of f, as well as the definitions of the inverse cotangent, cosecant, and secant functions, to find the exact value of each expression, if possible. cot⁻¹ (cot 3π/4)
Problem 63
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cos (sin⁻¹ 4/5)
Problem 65
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan (cos⁻¹ 5/13)
Problem 67
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan [sin⁻¹ (− 3/5)]
Problem 69
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. _ sin (cos⁻¹ √2/2)
Problem 73
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. tan [cos⁻¹ (− 1/3)]
Problem 77
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cos [tan⁻¹ (− 2/3)]
Problem 80
In Exercises 63–82, use a sketch to find the exact value of each expression. cot (csc⁻¹ 8)
Problem 83
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. tan (cos⁻¹ x)
Problem 84
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. sin (tan⁻¹ x)
Problem 87
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. cos (sin⁻¹ 1/x)
Problem 88
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. sec (cos⁻¹ 1/x)
Problem 91
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. ___ sec (sin⁻¹ x/√x²+4)
Problem 94
In Exercises 83–94, use a right triangle to write each expression as an algebraic expression. Assume that x is positive and that the given inverse trigonometric function is defined for the expression in x. csc (cot⁻¹ x)
Problem 97
The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. f(x) = sin⁻¹ x + π/2
Problem 99
The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. f(x) = cos⁻¹ (x + 1)
Problem 101
The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. h(x) = −2 tan⁻¹ x
Problem 105
The graphs of y = sin⁻¹ x, y = cos⁻¹ x, and y = tan⁻¹ x are shown in Table 2.8. In Exercises 97–106, use transformations (vertical shifts, horizontal shifts, reflections, stretching, or shrinking) of these graphs to graph each function. Then use interval notation to give the function's domain and range. f(x) = cos⁻¹ x/2
Problem 1
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. A = 23.5°, b = 10
Problem 3
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. A = 52.6°, c = 54
Problem 5
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. B = 16.8°, b = 30.5
Problem 7
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. a = 30.4, c = 50.2
Problem 9
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. a = 10.8, b = 24.7
Problem 11
Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. b = 2, c = 7
Problem 13
Find the bearing from O to A.
Problem 22
In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = 10 cos 2πt
Problem 24
In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = −8 cos π/2 t
Problem 26
In Exercises 21–28, an object moves in simple harmonic motion described by the given equation, where t is measured in seconds and d in inches. In each exercise, find the following: a. the maximum displacement b. the frequency c. the time required for one cycle. d = 1/3 sin 2t
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Back
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions