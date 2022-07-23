Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 3
Chapter 2, Problem 3

Graph one period of each function. y = 2 tan x/2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function: \(y = 2 \tan \left( \frac{x}{2} \right)\).
Recall the basic properties of the tangent function \(\tan x\): it has vertical asymptotes where its argument equals \(\frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi\), for any integer \(k\), and its period is \(\pi\).
Determine the period of the transformed function \(\tan \left( \frac{x}{2} \right)\) using the formula for the period of \(\tan(bx)\), which is \(\frac{\pi}{|b|}\). Here, \(b = \frac{1}{2}\), so the period is \(\pi \div \frac{1}{2} = 2\pi\).
Find the vertical asymptotes by solving \(\frac{x}{2} = \frac{\pi}{2} + k\pi\), which gives \(x = \pi + 2k\pi\). For one period, consider \(k=0\) to find asymptotes at \(x = \pi\) and \(x = -\pi\).
Plot the graph between the vertical asymptotes \(x = -\pi\) and \(x = \pi\), noting that the function is scaled vertically by a factor of 2, so the values of \(\tan \left( \frac{x}{2} \right)\) are multiplied by 2.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Period of the Tangent Function

The standard tangent function, y = tan(x), has a period of π, meaning it repeats every π units. When the function is modified to y = tan(bx), the period changes to π/|b|. For y = 2 tan(x/2), the coefficient inside the tangent is 1/2, so the period is π divided by 1/2, which equals 2π.
Recommended video:
5:43
Introduction to Tangent Graph

Amplitude and Vertical Stretch

Although tangent functions do not have a maximum or minimum value, the coefficient outside the function, here 2, vertically stretches the graph. This means the output values are multiplied by 2, making the graph steeper and the values grow faster, but it does not affect the period or asymptotes.
Recommended video:
6:02
Stretches and Shrinks of Functions

Vertical Asymptotes of Tangent Functions

Tangent functions have vertical asymptotes where the function is undefined, occurring at points where the cosine in the denominator is zero. For y = tan(bx), asymptotes occur at x = (π/2 + kπ)/b, where k is any integer. For y = 2 tan(x/2), asymptotes are at x = π + 2kπ, guiding the graph's shape and domain restrictions.
Recommended video:
4:42
Asymptotes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = tan(x + π/2), y = tan(x + π), y = -tan x, y = −tan(x − π/2).

2443
views
Textbook Question

Determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = sin x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 1/3 sin x

834
views
Textbook Question

Find the exact value of each expression. sin⁻¹ √2/2

797
views
Textbook Question

Determine the amplitude of each function. Then graph the function and y = sin x in the same rectangular coordinate system for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. y = 4 sin x

1001
views
Textbook Question

Solve the right triangle shown in the figure. Round lengths to two decimal places and express angles to the nearest tenth of a degree. A = 23.5°, b = 10

604
views
Textbook Question

The graph of a tangent function is given. Select the equation for each graph from the following options: y = tan(x + π/2), y = tan(x + π), y= -tan x, y = −tan(x − π/2).

1193
views