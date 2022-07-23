Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 25–32, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of an angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. sin 40° cos 20° + cos 40° sin 20°
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 27
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos 4x = ﹣√3 / 2
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Identify the given equation: \(\cos 4x = -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Recall the general solutions for \(\cos \theta = -\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\), which occur at angles where the cosine value is \(-\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\). These angles in \([0, 2\pi)\) are \(\theta = \frac{5\pi}{6}\) and \(\theta = \frac{7\pi}{6}\).
Set \$4x\( equal to each of these angles plus the general solution for cosine, which repeats every \(2\pi\): \(4x = \frac{5\pi}{6} + 2k\pi\) and \(4x = \frac{7\pi}{6} + 2k\pi\), where \)k$ is any integer.
Solve each equation for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 4: \(x = \frac{5\pi}{24} + \frac{k\pi}{2}\) and \(x = \frac{7\pi}{24} + \frac{k\pi}{2}\).
Find all values of \(x\) within the interval \([0, 2\pi)\) by substituting integer values of \(k\) such that \(x\) remains in this interval.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Multiple-Angle Trigonometric Equations
These are equations where the trigonometric function's argument is a multiple of the variable, such as cos(4x). Solving them requires understanding how to handle the increased frequency and finding all solutions within the given interval by adjusting for the multiple angle.
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Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Principal Values
To solve equations like cos(4x) = -√3/2, we use inverse cosine to find principal angle solutions. Since cosine is periodic and even, multiple solutions exist within [0, 2π), so all possible angles that satisfy the equation must be considered.
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Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions
Interval Restriction and Solution Set
The problem restricts solutions to the interval [0, 2π). Because the argument is 4x, the period is shortened, leading to multiple solutions within this interval. After finding general solutions, we must adjust and filter them to fit the original interval for x.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: c. tan (α + β), sin α = 5/6 , 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅 , and tan β = 3/7 , 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2 .
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Textbook Question
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin 2x = √3 / 2
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. cos 22.5°
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. sin (α + β), sin α = 5/6 , 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅 , and tan β = 3/7 , 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2 .
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Textbook Question
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 5𝝅/3 ﹣ 𝝅/4)
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