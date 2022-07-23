Textbook Question
Find all solutions of each equation. 3 sin θ + 5 = ﹣2 sin θ
448
views
Find all solutions of each equation. 3 sin θ + 5 = ﹣2 sin θ
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin 2x = √3 / 2
In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. cos 22.5°
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. sin (α + β), sin α = 5/6 , 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅 , and tan β = 3/7 , 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2 .
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos 4x = ﹣√3 / 2
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 5𝝅/3 ﹣ 𝝅/4)