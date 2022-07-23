In Exercises 63–84, use an identity to solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin² x - 2 cos x - 2 = 0
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. sin (α + β), sin α = 5/6 , 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅 , and tan β = 3/7 , 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2 .
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Key Concepts
Sum of Angles Formula for Sine
Determining the Sign of Trigonometric Functions Based on Quadrants
Using Given Trigonometric Ratios to Find Missing Values
In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 5 cos² x - 3 = 0
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 25–32, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of an angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. sin 40° cos 20° + cos 40° sin 20°
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: c. tan (α + β), sin α = 5/6 , 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅 , and tan β = 3/7 , 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2 .
In Exercises 39–46, use a half-angle formula to find the exact value of each expression. cos 22.5°
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). cos 4x = ﹣√3 / 2