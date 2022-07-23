Find all solutions of each equation. 3 sin θ + 5 = ﹣2 sin θ
In Exercises 1–60, verify each identity. cot² t /csc t = csc t - sin t
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Key Concepts
Trigonometric Identities
Reciprocal and Quotient Identities
Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Expressions
Exercises 25–38 involve equations with multiple angles. Solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). sin 2x = √3 / 2
Find all solutions of each equation. 4 sin θ﹣1 = 2 sin θ
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 𝝅/3 + 𝝅/4 )
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 75° ﹣ cos 15°
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 5𝝅/3 ﹣ 𝝅/4)