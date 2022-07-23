Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 25–32, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of an angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. sin 40° cos 20° + cos 40° sin 20°
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 23
Find all solutions of each equation. 3 sin θ + 5 = ﹣2 sin θ
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1
Start by writing down the given equation: \(3 \sin \theta + 5 = -2 \sin \theta\).
To isolate the sine term, add \(2 \sin \theta\) to both sides to combine like terms: \(3 \sin \theta + 2 \sin \theta + 5 = 0\).
Simplify the left side by combining the sine terms: \(5 \sin \theta + 5 = 0\).
Next, subtract 5 from both sides to isolate the sine term: \(5 \sin \theta = -5\).
Divide both sides by 5 to solve for \(\sin \theta\): \(\sin \theta = -1\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solving Trigonometric Equations
This involves isolating the trigonometric function (like sin θ) and finding all angle values that satisfy the equation within a given domain. Solutions often require algebraic manipulation followed by using inverse trigonometric functions.
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Properties of the Sine Function
The sine function is periodic with period 2π and ranges between -1 and 1. Understanding its behavior helps determine all possible solutions for sin θ, including those in different quadrants where sine has the same value.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Using Inverse Sine and General Solutions
After isolating sin θ, the inverse sine function (arcsin) gives a principal solution. To find all solutions, one must use the general solution formulas θ = arcsin(x) + 2nπ and θ = π - arcsin(x) + 2nπ, where n is any integer.
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Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 𝝅/3 + 𝝅/4 )
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Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. tan ( 5𝝅/3 ﹣ 𝝅/4)
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