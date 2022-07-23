Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin 75° + sin 15°
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 21
Find all solutions of each equation. 4 sin θ﹣1 = 2 sin θ
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Start by rewriting the given equation: \(4 \sin \theta - 1 = 2 \sin \theta\).
Bring all terms involving \(\sin \theta\) to one side to isolate the trigonometric function: \(4 \sin \theta - 2 \sin \theta = 1\).
Simplify the left side: \(2 \sin \theta = 1\).
Solve for \(\sin \theta\) by dividing both sides by 2: \(\sin \theta = \frac{1}{2}\).
Find all angles \(\theta\) where \(\sin \theta = \frac{1}{2}\), considering the domain of \(\theta\) (usually \(0^\circ\) to \(360^\circ\) or \(0\) to \(2\pi\) radians), and use the unit circle or inverse sine function to determine these solutions.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solving Trigonometric Equations
Solving trigonometric equations involves isolating the trigonometric function and finding all angle values that satisfy the equation within a given domain. This often requires algebraic manipulation and understanding the periodic nature of sine, cosine, or other trig functions.
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Properties of the Sine Function
The sine function, sin θ, is periodic with period 2π and ranges between -1 and 1. Knowing its values and symmetry helps find all solutions to equations involving sine, including using reference angles and considering all quadrants where sine has the required value.
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Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Algebraic Manipulation of Trigonometric Equations
Rearranging and simplifying equations like 4 sin θ - 1 = 2 sin θ requires combining like terms and isolating sin θ. This step is crucial before applying inverse trigonometric functions to find angle solutions.
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